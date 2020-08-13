Gov't to consider extending state of alert by 30 days

At a meeting on Friday, the Orban Cabinet is scheduled to consider a decision to extend the state of alert by 30 days, from August 16, along with measures to be applied during it to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agenda posted on the website of the Government's General Secretariat.

"Measures for the prevention and control of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections, specific conditions of application and the recipients of such measures, as well as the institutions and public authorities implementing or monitoring the application of the measures during the state of alert provided in Annexes 1 - 3 of the draft decision are substantially similar to those that came in force on July 17, 2020, contained in Annexes No. 1 - 3 to Government Decision 553/2020, as subsequently amended and supplemented," according to the substantiation note of the draft.Included among the measures and conditions are changes to relax the measures for the prevention and control of SARS-CoV-2 infections, meaning the non-medical measures that have proven their effectiveness and efficiency worldwide, such as wearing a mask and reducing physical interaction between persons, to be applied especially in crowded areas.Another draft decision approves a national programme for the digitisation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, financed under the Operational Programme Competitiveness 2014-2020.The government will decide on Friday on recalling of the consuls general of Romania to Marseilles, Iulia Buje, and Odessa, Emil Rapcea.Information on latest developments in the preparation and organisation of the September local elections will also be provided at the meeting.The government is also scheduled to discuss a budget revision at its Friday meeting. Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that an emergency ordinance will be adopted to bring some necessary changes to implement the budget revision.