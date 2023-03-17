Gov't to consider necessary measures to protect insured against troubled insurer

The government will support all the necessary measures to protect the interests of the insured affected by the negative developments in Romania's auto civil liability market, governmental spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Friday.

"The Financial Oversight Authority (ASF), following an analysis carried out by it, will send solution proposals to the Ministry of Finance for submission to the government," Carbunaru said

The ASF Council has decided to withdraw the business licence of the Euroins Romania company, noting the signs of the company's state of insolvency, ASF reported on Friday.

The council also decided ASF promoting a request for the opening of the bankruptcy procedure and the appointment of the Insurance Guarantee Fund (FGA) as the interim administrator of the company for the purpose of providing the administration and management of the insurer's activity and the adoption of the necessary measures for the preservation of its assets, told Agerpres.

The duties of the company's management are suspended by law. FGA's mandate ceases upon the appointment of a judicial liquidator.