Gov't to consider provisional budget revision at Monday sitting

A national budget revision will feature on the agenda of the government's meeting to be held on Monday, but that will be a provisional one, Finance Minister Florin Citu told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Thursday.

"It is not included for today; it will be included for next week, Monday. It is a provisional budget revision that will not make many changes in the budget. We only allocate more funds for public health, for the reserve fund at the disposal of the prime minister and the government. There is more money for short-time work and medical leave, as additional funds will be added. Another objective is to inject money into the economy. We pay the bills on time, we will pay the medical leave, we will refund the VAT and we refunded 3 billion lei worth of VAT in March. We try to prevent the government from having a problem with payments, and the economy form getting fragmented. My request and my call to all companies, those who can pay: pay on time, because that is how we make money circulate and keep as many companies alive at this time as possible," said Citu.Citu has recently said he is working on a budget revision and trying to include the document in the government meeting on Thursday, April 2, if not, "it will be approved on Monday."He said in late March that the funds for all the counties, cities, small towns, where needed, will be supplemented, so that all those in need can have the necessary resources.