Gov't to hold meeting on Friday evening Bucharest

he Government is set to have a meeting on Friday evening, at the Victoria Palace.

According to the programme announced by the press office of the Executive, the meeting is scheduled to start at 8.00 pm.The previous meeting of the Orban Cabinet took place on Monday at the Victoria Palace, focusing first of all on the analysis of the amendments submitted by MPs to draft laws the Executive assumed responsibility for (state budget, social securities law and the modifications to GEO 114) and during the evening on the adoption of some other normative acts.