Gov't to implement raft of measures for women, children in difficult circumstances

The Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) will implement a raft of measures worth almost 450 million euros to meet specific needs of women and children who are in difficult circumstances, according to a MIPE press statement released on Wednesday.

In 2021 - 2027, mothers from vulnerable groups will qualify for support measures in excess of 446 million euros funded under the Social Inclusion and Dignity Programme 2021 - 2027 and the Education and Employment Programme 2021-2027, with employment, support services for single-parent families, for children with parents gone abroad, material support for mothers and newborns from vulnerable groups being the main targets.

"In 2021 - 2027, Romania has a special programme designed for vulnerable people, the Inclusion and Social Dignity Programme, and 10% of the total budget of this programme is European money allocated to support measures for mothers and children in difficult circumstances," according to Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos.

Among the measures under the Social Inclusion and Dignity Program 2021 - 2027 and the Education and Employment Program 2021-2027 are actions to support mother-newborn couples from disadvantaged groups, with a total budget of 120 million euros

The measure also unfolds for the 2014-2020 programming period, with approximately 15,000 mothers and newbornsfrom the most disadvantaged categories receiving aid to the tune of RON 2,000 in kits in the first 3 months after the birth of the children, through social vouchers on electronic support. The total amount for support is 6 million euros, under Operational Programme Helping Disadvantaged Persons.

Another measure is counselling services and material support for children in vulnerable circumstances that has a total funding of 160 million euros

Another objective is to increase labour opportunities for women by offering programmes for personal development, vocational counselling, continuation/reintegration with the education system, ensuring employment measures, counselling, training, aid for social and professional insertion/reinsertion, including through information campaigns regarding the conditions and benefits of accessing paternity leave, to increase the involvement of fathers in the family life in order to reinsert women into the labour market.

To facilitate access of single parents to the labour market, vouchers will be granted before and after school and vouchers for weekend activities for children (activities in the field of sports, creativity, arts, etc.). The duration of the support will be 12 months.

Another 44 million euros is the budget for support measures for the Romany community, including information and professional counselling actions, mediation and facilitation of employment to increase employability among the Romany population with an emphasis on young people and women.

According to MIPE, information and counselling campaigns regarding reproductive health, prevention and combating domestic violence and human trafficking among the Romany population will also be financed. AGERPRES