Gov't to take responsibility for repealing compensatory appeal bill, if Parliament fails to votes on bill

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Monday that if Parliament does not vote on the PNL legislative initiative repealing the compensatory appeal, the provision will be included in a bill the government will pass by taking responsibility for it.

At the end of a meeting of the PNL Political Bureau, Orban announced the decision regarding the commitment of the Government's responsibility on two important issues - one related to justice and the other to repeal the provisions of Ordinance 114 that are harmful to the economy."As far as taking responsibility in the field of justice legislation goes, we have asked for the agreement to include in bill for which we would undertake the responsibility some very important elements: delaying the entry into force of the early retirement of the magistrates bill, extending the deadline for the entry into force of provisions that increase from 2 to 4 years seniority required to entry the judiciary professions and also extending the deadline for the entry into force of the provision regarding the transition from two-judge panels to three-judge ones. All these provisions, in if they are not extended, risk blowing up the functioning of justice. (...) If Parliament does not vote on the bill initiated by PNL to repeal the compensatory appeal, we will include also the repeal of the compensatory appeal in a bill for which we will take responsibility," said Orban.According to the prime minister, early retirement will lead to the disappearance of approximately 2,700 magistrates from the system, which means that there is a major risk that many trials will resume and access of citizens to the act of justice will be hampered, coupled with an acute staff shortage.