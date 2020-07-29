Gov't will attempt to double children's allowances in very short time

The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, has stated on Tuesday evening at private broadcaster B1 TV that the Executive will try to double the allowances for children in a very short time, given that it will be an increase between 15 and 20 pct on August 1, followed by a more substantial one, from January 1, 2021 and another the following year.

"We are in a difficult context, in a terrible global economic context. (...) I don't believe you'll find another country in the world to do what we are doing today, to come and say we're increasing allowances. But, at the same time, we are increasing allowances and desire to double them. But we will have an increase now, on August 1, we will have a substantial one from January 1 and another for the following year. We will try to double them shortly. I know the Prime Minister said up to 20 pct, I believe we will settle around this figure, now on August 1, I believe 15 to 20 pct is where we're at," stressed Citu.

The Finance Minister also emphasized that it's an enormous effort for the budget, as the money could have gone to investments, which would create added value and guarantee increases and the payment of allowances in the future.

"We need economic growth in order to pay in the future higher allowance because, otherwise, we are only sitting on deficits, on loans, we will not reach anywhere," said Florin Citu.