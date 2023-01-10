Grand Chess Tour returns in Bucharest in 2023

The Grand Chess Tour (GCT), a circuit of international events, will be present for the fourth consecutive time in Bucharest, between May 4-16, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

As last year, the Grand Chess Tour will include two classical chess tournaments (Bucharest and Saint Louis) and three other rapid & blitz tournaments (Warsaw, Zagreb and Croatia).

The total prize pool of the GCT amounts to 1.4 million US dollars, of which 350,000 for the classical chess tournaments and 175,000 for the rapid & blitz tournaments. For the first time, the 2023 edition will also have a bonus prize fund worth 175,000 US dollars, which will be awarded to the top three overall GCT finishers.

The 2023 tour will include eight full tour players, and additional wildcards will be selected for each tournament. There will be 10-player Round Robin Tournaments. Most likely, the best-ranked Romanian chess players in the FIDE ranking - Bogdan Deac and Constantin Lupulescu - will participate again.

The tour's five tournaments are as follows: Superbet Chess Classic Romania (May 4-16), Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland (May 19-26), Super United Rapid & Blitz Croatia (July 3-10), Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz ( November 12-19) and Sinquefield Cup (November 19-December 3), in Saint Louis (Missouri/USA).