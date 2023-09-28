GreenEnergy/Cemacom completes implementation of Cemacon Green Energy Farm project, worth 1.052 mln euros

Cemacon has successfully completed the implementation of the Cemacon Green Energy Farm project, worth a total of 1.052 million euros, of which the non-refundable financial assistance was 472,999 euros, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The project took place over a period of 14 months and was co-financed within the Program for Energy in Romania, through Innovation Norway as program operator, agerpres reports.

"Following the implementation of the project, a photovoltaic power plant was built with an installed power of over 1 MWh, by installing, on the roof of the factory, a system of 2,176 photovoltaic modules with monocrystalline technology. The estimates of the company that implemented the project foresee a reduction in emissions with 299 tonnes of CO2/year and an optimization of electricity costs in the amount of 82,960 euros/year," says the release.

The produced energy available for consumption is an average of 976 MWh/year, thus covering, together with the cogeneration plant, most of the electricity needed at the Recea industrial park.Cemacon is the leader of the ceramic block market in Transylvania, the largest producer of ceramic blocks with Romanian capital and operates three large brick factories (two in Salaj county and one in Bihor county), one for lintels and one brick factory.Cemacon is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and the main shareholder is Paval Holding, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial company by turnover.The Program for Energy in Romania is a program whose objective is to obtain "energy with less carbon emissions and increased security of energy supply".The program is part of the EEA and Norwegian grants 2014-2021, which aim to reduce economic and social disparities in the European Economic Area and strengthen bilateral relations between the donor states (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) and the beneficiary states.