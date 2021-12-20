Grindeanu, to railway carriers: I am open to dialogue, but based on sustainable economic arguments

All railway companies, whether we are talking about CFR Infrastructure, CFR Passengers or CFR Freight, must go through a process of economic efficiency, during the next year, in accordance with the provisions of the National Recovery Plan and Resilience (PNRR), the Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook on Monday, also mentioning that he is open to dialogue with the trade unionists of railway carriers, "but based on sustainable economic arguments and not on positions of strength".

The locomotive repairers from all CFR Passengers depots in the country stopped working on Monday morning, dissatisfied with the salary level, the president of the Federation of Romanian Railway Carriers' Unions (FSTFR), Rodrigo Maxim told AGERPRES.

The president of the railway carriers' union explained that the reason for stopping the work is the dissatisfaction of the employees with the postponement of the application of the law on the status of railway staff.