H1 turnover of motor vehicle, motorcycle trade up 4.5 pct YoY

The turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles in H1 2022 was 4.5 percent up in unadjusted terms from the same period of 2021, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The advance of the turnover of wholesale and retail trade, and the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was the result of growth in the trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+8.4 percent), motorcycles, parts and related accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+5.6 percent), trade in motor vehicles (+2.9 percent), and motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+2.8 percent).

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover for wholesale and retail trade, and the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 1.8 percent.

The turnover for market services provided to the population in H1 2022 was 36.7 percent higher YoY in unadjusted terms due to growth in the activity of travel agencies and tour operators (+42.7 pct), HoReCa activities (+39.7 pct), gambling and other recreational activities (+30.7 pct), washing and dry cleaning of textiles and furs (+22.5 pct) and hairdressing services and other cosmetic activities (+21.2 pct).

In adjusted terms, the turnover for market services provided to the population in the reporting period was 40 percent higher YoY.

On a monthly basis, the turnover of the June 2022 wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was 0.3 percent up unadjusted and 0.4 percent higher in adjusted terms.

Market services provided to the population were 4.9 percent up from the previous month in unadjusted terms, and 1.6 percent higher in adjusted terms.

The turnover for wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was 0.8 percent up this June in unadjusted terms as a result of growth in trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+1.8 pct), trade in motorcycles, parts and related accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+1.4 pct), and trade in motor vehicles (+0.9 pct). Conversely, the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles was 2.3 percent down from the reference period, Agerpres.

Adjusted for workdays and seasonality, the total turnover of wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was 1.6 percent down compared to June 2021.

Year over year, June's turnover of market services provided to the population was 26 percent higher in unadjusted terms, and 30.4 percent higher in adjusted terms.