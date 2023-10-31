Hamas opune o rezistență dură - IDF anunță lupte crâncene în Gaza

Armata afirmă că forțele terestre și aeriene au lovit mai multe poziții Hamas și echipe de rachete dirijate antitanc.

Potrivit IDF, trupele au ucis zeci de teroriști în timpul luptelor de astăzi, precum și au confiscat arme.

Declarația IDF nu oferă informații despre eventualele victime din partea israeliană.

IDF shares new footage of troops operating in the Gaza Strip. The military says troops "are conducting fierce battles against Hamas terrorists deep in the Gaza Strip." It says troops hit Hamas positions, anti-tank guided missile squads, killed dozens of terrorists, and seized… pic.twitter.com/cvmOXr3vVq