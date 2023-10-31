 
     
Hamas opune o rezistență dură - IDF anunță lupte crâncene în Gaza

Forțele de Apărare Israelului spun că în ultimele ore, trupele sunt angajate în „bătălii crâncene împotriva teroriștilor Hamas din adâncul Fâșiei Gaza”.

Armata afirmă că forțele terestre și aeriene au lovit mai multe poziții Hamas și echipe de rachete dirijate antitanc.

Potrivit IDF, trupele au ucis zeci de teroriști în timpul luptelor de astăzi, precum și au confiscat arme.

Declarația IDF nu oferă informații despre eventualele victime din partea israeliană.

 

