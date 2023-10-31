Hamas opune o rezistență dură - IDF anunță lupte crâncene în Gaza

Forțele de Apărare Israelului spun că în ultimele ore, trupele sunt angajate în „bătălii crâncene împotriva teroriștilor Hamas din adâncul Fâșiei Gaza”.
Armata afirmă că forțele terestre și aeriene au lovit mai multe poziții Hamas și echipe de rachete dirijate antitanc.
Potrivit IDF, trupele au ucis zeci de teroriști în timpul luptelor de astăzi, precum și au confiscat arme.
Declarația IDF nu oferă informații despre eventualele victime din partea israeliană.
IDF shares new footage of troops operating in the Gaza Strip. The military says troops "are conducting fierce battles against Hamas terrorists deep in the Gaza Strip." It says troops hit Hamas positions, anti-tank guided missile squads, killed dozens of terrorists, and seized… pic.twitter.com/cvmOXr3vVq— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 31, 2023
This is how IDF started its invasion of Gaza.— Clash Report (@clashreport) October 31, 2023
The attack order of the commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, to the ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/9LQv10B0yI