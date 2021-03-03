Head of Athletics Federation Florea - We are fighting for medals at European Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland

The head of the Romanian Athletics Federation, Florin Florea, on Wednesday told AGERPRES that the Romanian athletes who are to participate in the European Indoor Athletics Championships for seniors, which will take place between March 4 and 7, in the Polish city of Torun, will be fighting for medals, with our national team aiming to climb the podium.

"First of all, I want to thank the athletes and coaches for the way they trained during this period because it was not easy. And they already gave us a pleasant surprise because we have a delegation of 15 athletes. This is a very good thing, we also have athletes who have set personal records this winter, which, again, is a very good thing. We also have athletes who are in the top five in Europe, like Andrea Miklos (400 m) and Gabriel Bitan (in length), and it is clear that we are going there to fight for medals. There are other athletes too, who will fight for medals, like Florentina Iusco, Alina Rotaru, Claudia Bobocea, even if the latter had a more difficult start at the Balkan Championships. Maybe Daniela Stanciu will win a medal too because you know how competitions are, and the athletes are motivated, which I think is auspicious. So we are going there with a clear idea in mind to get a medal and we will see what happens. Our objective is to get a medal, some even say two, but you know how it is, competitions are competitions. The idea is that the team is in good spirits," said Florea.

The official of the Romanian Athletics Federation specified that the Romanian athletes will have to observe certain restrictions imposed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.Romania will participate with a group of 15 athletes in the European Indoor Athletics Championships for seniors that will take place between March 4 and March 7, in the Polish city of Torun.Hosted for the second time in Polish history after the 1975 Katowice edition, the Torun competition awaits more than 600 athletes from across the continent.