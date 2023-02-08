Head of Emergency Situations Arafat: Romania has 28,000-29,000 operational firefighters

The Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, on Wednesday informs that Romania has around 28,000-29,000 operational firefighters at this point, underscoring that, in recent years, the country has invested very much in the endowment of the integrated civil protection system, told Agerpres.

"We have around 33,000 firefighters in Romania at this point. Some of them are working in offices, some are commanders. However, we are talking about 28,000 - 29,000 operational firefighters. If we want to alert Romania, and I'm telling you about our concept of response to the earthquake, it's nothing secret, we can switch to 24/24 hours in each county and take out an entire shift and move it from the first move. That means that we are already talking about, perhaps, 8,000 people, 7,000 people that we could bring only for intervention in the disaster area or disaster areas, and the others who remain will be divided into two shifts and work 24 hours a day with 24 hours pause, while their colleagues, of course, will be working in the disaster area. When the intervention is over, they go back and return to their normal schedule," Arafat told a press conference held at the Victoria Palace, when asked what the total force of specialists in emergency situations would Romania be able to mobilize in case of an earthquake.

He added that, if necessary, the number of personnel to be employed in such actions can be increased.