Head of Vaccination Committee: More than 25 persons over 100 scheduled for vaccination against COVID

The head of the National Committee for the coordination of vaccination activities against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday informed that more than 25 persons over 100 years old are scheduled for immunisation, according to AGERPRES.

"We looked into the number of persons aged over 100 who are scheduled to take the vaccine at this point. There are more than 25 persons aged over 100 scheduled for the vaccine and approximately 995 persons between 16 and 18 years old who are scheduled for having chronic diseases," Gheorghita told a press conference held at the Victoria Palace.

He specified that 529,947 persons are scheduled to take the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 883,954 for the second dose, over February 10 - 17.