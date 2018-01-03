Health Insurance House says already signed additional papers with 60pct GPs

Over 60pct of the General Practitioners (family physicians) countrywide have already signed the additional papers to the Framework-Contract, on Wednesday announced the president of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) Laurentiu Mihai.

CNAS is further expressing full availability. We have prolonged the schedule. Over 60pct of the national-level contracts are signed at this moment. Many of them (GPs - ed. n.) have been on winter holiday wish to sign the contract right now. We are looking for the legal ways (...). On the other hand, considering that the last days of 2017 when they were still under contract, the physicians were on holiday - in this respect we are looking for a legal way to allow them to ink the contract even today. A lot of people from the country do call and ask me if I let them sign. I do allow them to. I want to be certain that I'm legal and not the other way round. Because from the legality point of view the prolongation could be signed the long of the former contract's validity," Laurentiu Mihai told AGERPRES.



Representatives of the National Family Medicine Society (SNMF) announce they will continue protests and will not sign additional papers to the Framework-Contract with the CNAS, since they are dissatisfied with the funds they were allocated to.



The SNMF vice president Sandra Alexiu Adalgiza on Wednesday told AGERPRES that less than 50pct of the GPs have signed the said papers to the Framework-Contract with the CNAS.