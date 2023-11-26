Health minister announces national transplant register is almost completed

The national transplant register is almost completed, providing transparency and predictability to people waiting for a transplant, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila declared on Saturday.

"The national transplant register (...), which first of all provides a record of those who need a transplant, on the one hand, and of the matching donor offer on the other hand (...) is almost completed, and this is extremely important because (...) it offers people transparency and predictability. I know what this is all about, I know that there are no underground agreements there," Rafila told the National Transplant Coordinators and KDP Meeting organized by the National Transplant Agency, Agerpres informs.

In his opinion, informing and educating the public about tissue and organ donation is "essential" to increasing the number of donors.

"If we need to make legislative changes, we'll do it, but first of all the public needs to be informed about transplantation, about the usefulness of donation (...), and the number of donors must increase from where it stands now," Rafila said, mentioning that about 300 transplants were performed this year.

In his turn, French ambassador in Bucharest Nicolas Warnery opined that the cooperation protocol signed on Saturday between the Romanian National Transplant Agency and the French Biomedicine Agency represents a new illustration of the health care collaboration between the two states.

The diplomat remarked that organ transplantation is a "very sensitive" topic from a therapeutic, surgical, and ethical point of view, and is "very delicate" from a legal and logistical organization point of view.