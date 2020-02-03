Health Minister to meet French counterpart in Paris, where cooperation memorandum in several domains to be signed

The Minister of Health, Victor Costache, will be in Paris, February 4-6, where he will meet the Minister of Solidarity and Health of the Government of the French Republic, Agnes Buzyn, the two to discuss the memorandum of understanding that will be concluded between the two ministries, which provides for the establishment of partnerships, exchanges of experience and good practices in domains of medical aid such as burns, transplant, pediatric cardiac surgery, drug policy.

"The document provides for the establishment of partnerships, exchanges of experience and good practices in domains of medical assistance in deficit, as for example: major burns, transplant, pediatric cardiac surgery, drug policy, medical technology evaluation, accreditation of healthcare units," a press release of the ministry informs.The two ministers will also analyze topics regarding daily medical assistance, regarding the cooperation between the two systems to ensure prevention and limitation measures for the new coronavirus.The working meeting of Minister Costache to France also sets a meeting with Romanian physicians that are active in French medical centers.Also in France, Victor Costache is invited to hold a lecture during the Conference regarding "Cardiac surgery and vascular surgery in the age of minimally-invasive techniques," at the National Surgery Academy of France.

AGERPRES