Health Ministry: 439 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2

The Health Ministry reported on Sunday 439 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the last 24 hours, down 620 from the previous day.

According to the ministry, 83 of the cases registered in the last 24 hours are in reinfected patients, tested positive more than 90 days after the first illness.

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 are in Bucharest - 112 and Timis - 43.

The highest incidence is in the counties of Timis - 1.98 and Cluj - 1.97 and in Bucharest - 1.61.

In the last 24 hours, 1,615 RT-PCR tests were performed (771 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 844 upon request) and 4,368 rapid antigen tests. Up to this date, at the national level, 13,494,237 RT-PCR tests and 11,534,308 rapid antigenic tests have been processed, told Agerpres.

In total, 3,262,053 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been registered on the territory of Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of the patients who were already positive, 33 people were reconfirmed positive.