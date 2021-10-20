Health Ministry distributes 4,175 vials of Tocilizumab to public health directorates

The Ministry of Health informs that 4,175 vials of Tocilizumab of different sizes will be distributed to the public health directorates, under the agreement concluded with the producing company.

According to the Ministry, the distribution will be conducted at county level, depending on the number of COVID-19 infected patients reported by the hospitals and who are found in the ICUs on October 20, the patients confirmed to be invasively or non-invasively ventilated, the patients who need to be connected to oxygen, as well as depending on the existing stock of Tocilizumab at hospital level, according to the recommendations of the infectious diseases committee.

"The medicines will be collected from the public health directorates by the UNIFARM SA company, which will distribute them further to the hospitals, according to the existing procedures," reads the press release of the Ministry of Health, Agerpres informs.

Tocilizumab is a drug used to treat patients who develop severe forms of COVID-19 and an aggressive inflammatory response to the virus known as a "cytokine storm."