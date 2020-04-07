Health Ministry: Unifarm SA brought several quantities of medical equipment and disinfectants to the country

Unifarm SA company bought and brought to the country several quantities of medical equipment and disinfectants, on Monday and Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health, in a press release.

"The Ministry of Health and the Unifarm SA company continue to bring in medical equipment and materials for the medical units fighting the COVID-19. Thus, over April 6-7 2020, Unifarm SA bought and brought to the country several quantities of medical equipment and disinfectants: 2,245,000 FFP2 masks and protection glasses, 20,000 face-visors, 300,000 coveralls, out of which 200,000 coveralls especially used in the ICUs, 923,000 latex gloves, 114,000 vinyl gloves, 2,000,000 surgical masks with three folds, 36,000 tonnes of disinfectants for surfaces," said the abovementioned source.According to the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, the protective materials and equipment will be distributed starting on Tuesday evening to all the medical units in the country, beginning with those on the front line of the battle against the novel coronavirus."There is a true commercial battle out there, on the international market, for buying medical equipment and materials. We will continue to supply these materials in the next interval," said Tataru, in a press release.