Health Ministry wants to expand collaboration with U.S. Department of Justice to combat corruption in health projects

The minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, and the secretary of state, Alexandru Rogobete, had meetings with the representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice in order to expand collaboration and implement good anti-corruption practices in the procedures applicable to projects with financing from external funds in the field of health.

According to the Ministry of Health, concrete cases were reviewed in which there are suspicions of corruption in the implementation of some projects, as well as legal ways to combat them.

"I am happy about the partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice, which strengthens the capacity of the Ministry of Health to efficiently carry out the numerous investment and technical assistance programs financed from external funds. From the beginning of my mandate, fighting corruption in the health system has been a priority, and the expertise of colleagues from the U.S. brings a valuable contribution to the capabilities of the Ministry of Health to achieve this. Health in Romania and implicitly the patients benefit in this way from the advantages of the strategic partnership with the U.S.", the minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila said.

According to the cited source, in the immediate future there will be technical meetings between representatives of the Ministry of Health, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, who will continue to support the workshops organized by the Ministry of Health throughout the country for good practices in public procurement.