HealthMin: Green certificate must pass; if not, we'll all have a problem

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, stated on Tuesday evening that the draft normative act regarding the green COVID certificate "must pass" Parliament, because otherwise "we will all have a problem."

"The green certificate has to pass, because we need to have an instrument at our disposal, in case we are hit by a new wave of the pandemic. If such pandemic wave does not appear, then we will only have a legal framework, that's all (...) But if the green certificate does not pass then we will all have a problem," said the Minister of Health, after attending the meeting of the joint budget-finance committees, where they issued an opinion on the 2022 budget of the Ministry of Health.Voting for this measure, he said, "is the responsibility of this coalition.""The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has done its duty, it has come up with this draft. We are willing to support it in all respects. This is how things are," Rafila added.Asked if he had the support of the PSD on this subject, he answered: "Absolutely."At the same time, the Minister underscored that, regarding the obligation by law to present the green certificate, "PSD has no way to waste time, since it has made this proposal."