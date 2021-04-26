HealthMin Mihaila: Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on first and second Easter days

Anti-COVID vaccination centres will remain open on the first and second Easter days, according to information received from the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, informed on Monday, reports agerpres.

"According to the information received from the CNCAV, the vaccination centres will remain open on the first and second Easter days," the Minister told a press conference.

Mihaila underscored the importance of observing the protection rules against the SARS-CoV-2."Considering that this is the Holy Week, which has a special significance for the Orthodox Christians, and at the end of it there is the Orthodox Easter, I call for responsibility: on the one hand, to try to protect ourselves as much as possible, and, on the other hand, if we have a vaccination schedule, let's go ahead with it. (...) I wish you an enlightened Easter and to stay in good health!," said the Minister of Health transmitted.