HealthMin: Emergency decree for green certificate, to be approved in gov't meeting on Tuesday

The emergency decree on implementing the green certificate will be approved in Tuesdays's government meeting, as it has all the necessary approvals and opinions, Health Minister Ioana Mihaila told a press conference.

"From the discussion we had wit the deputy secretary general, today all necessary opinions have been obtained. Tomorrow we have the government meeting for the approval of the emergency decree," the dignitary said.

She said that the validity of the green certificate would depend on the situation of each person - if they had a test, gone through the illness or had taken the vaccine, Agerpres informs.

"It depends on the situation we are in. For instance, for a tested person the validity of the certificate is 24 hours, if we talk about a rapid antigen test and 72 hours if it is a PCR test. If we meet the situation in which the person has gone through the disease, the validity is 180 days from the first positive COVID test registered in CORONAFORMS. If we talk about vaccination - the validity is until June 2022 for a fully vaccinate person," the minister explained.