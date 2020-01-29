HealthMin: Patients who will go to the private hospitals under national programmes won't have to pay

The patients who will go to the private hospitals under the national healthcare programmes "priority actions" of the Ministry of Health (for instance patients who suffered an acute stroke, ATI, acute myocardial infarction) will not have to pay, the Minister of Health, Victor Costache, told a press conference on Wednesday.

According to him, the private hospitals that want to enroll in these programs, after the adoption of the ordinance that will modify the Health Law, must assume the possible losses that they can register with the patients received."These priority actions have a certain particularity. Only the medical equipment and materials are settled," said Costache.He also stated that the patient's (medical) path will not be changed after the adoption of the Ordinance modifying the Health Law."There was an amendment from 2014 or 2015 which stipulated [that the use of private hospitals is allowed - editor's note] if the capacity of the state hospitals is exceeded. And you have already seen from the report of the European Commission that the capacity of the whole system is exceeded," said the Minister.The emergency ordinance draft regulates the legal framework for the provision of integrated services and related services under the national healthcare programmes, considering that the national programme for people with autism spectrum disorders is set to start in 2020, as well as the fact that integrated services will be provided for some of the national programmes, which may include, depending on the case, medicines, medical services, paraclinical investigations, etc.The draft normative act also proposes that the medical services provided under the national healthcare programmes financed from the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund should be carried out in a unitary manner, both through public and private providers, similarly to the regulation on private providers of medicines and medical devices.