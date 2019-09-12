HealthMin Pintea: In the past two months, a lot of feedback came from EU regarding projects filed by MS

Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea stated on Thursday that in the past two months she received favourable reactions from the European Union regarding some projects filed by the ministry she leads.

"In the past two months, a lot of feedback came from the EU regarding the projects filed by the MS [the Healthcare Ministry], many, because we adopted another working method. (...) When the money for Romania begins to come in the next programming stage, these funding lines will open, at that time, we would already have the project submitted and the procedures carried out," Pintea stated at a workshop.

She announced that a new request of the MS has been approved, through which the creation and implementation of a national healthcare strategy on the next "programming stage" is funded, a project whose value is approximately 6 million euro.

"Good news from Brussels also include the screening area, good news also come in the regional hospital area and also, a good news today [Thursday], just now, in Bucharest, discussions are carried out between experts of the European Investment Bank and representatives of the Healthcare Ministry on a draft project regarding the Timisoara Regional Hospital," Pintea stated.