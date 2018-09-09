HealthMin Pintea meets Austrian counterpart and proposes conclusion of long-term memorandum of collaboration

Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea met on Monday in Vienna, with her Austrian counterpart Beate Hartinger - Klein, occasion on which the Romanian official proposed the conclusion of a Memorandum of Collaboration between Austria and Romania.

"Many Romanian patients are accessing Austria's medical services. At the level of the two countries we had settlement transactions in this regard, but, unfortunately, they were due to some personal relations. We propose to the Austrian party to conclude a long-term memorandum of collaboration," Minister Sorina Pintea stated, according to a release sent to AGERPRES.The two officials talked about the process of taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union by Romania from Austria and about the coordination and takeover of thematic files during the Austrian presidency, as well as about Romania's main topics after taking over the mandate.A delegation of Romania, led by Sorina Pintea is attending these days the informal meeting of healthcare ministers of the EU member states, organised in Vienna, during the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU.