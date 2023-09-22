HealthMin Rafila, at UN General Assembly: Universal access to health services, duty that must be fulfilled by 2030

Universal access to health services, the elimination of tuberculosis by 2030 and the preparation of member states in the event of a health crisis are the themes of the plenary sessions and panels at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, and the Secretary of State, Alexandru Rogobete, also participate, told Agerpres.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health sent to AGERPRES on Friday, Alexandru Rafila was appointed to lead the high-level panel of the UN General Assembly dedicated to tuberculosis.

Ensuring universal access to health services is a duty of governments that we must fulfill until the year 2030! The development of primary medicine and specialized outpatient services is the key to succeed! Investments in health are not only in infrastructure, but also in ensuring skilled human resources, which will never be replaced by technology or artificial intelligence! People need care, compassion and empathy when they are sick! Health professionals make the difference! Let's encourage young people to embrace the medical professions, let them we help them to practice in less attractive areas, but where people need medical care", declared the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila.

Also during the visit to the United States, the two dignitaries will continue discussions with the representatives of the Department of Justice of the United States of America and those of the FBI for the signing of a Memorandum of collaboration with the Ministry of Health to reduce corrupt practices in projects managed with international funds.