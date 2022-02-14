HealthMin Rafila: Figures show we have entered a downward trend of COVID-19 cases

The average number of cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus is decreasing in the last seven days, Health minister Alexandru Rafila informed on Monday, in a press conference, adding that the lifting of restrictions must be correlated with the number of people hospitalized, especially at the ICU.

"This downward trend in the number of reported cases must be coupled with two other indicators so that we can really discuss the lifting of restrictions and even a possible abandonment of the state of alert at a certain point. First of all, we are talking about the decrease in the number of people who are hospitalized, but especially about the decrease in the number of patients admitted to the intensive care units. (...) The average number of cases in the last 7 days is decreasing sharply. This also correlated with the decrease in positivity in the case of testing. We had an average of around 30 pct," the minister explained.

He added that the evolution of the number of deaths is also on a downward trend at present, while "the evolution of the number of cases that are in the ICU has a stabilization, an easy increase."

The minister of Health noted that relaxation measures cannot be applied until the occupancy rate of the ICU sections has fallen in a sustained manner, Agerpres informs.