HealthMin Rafila: We need a roadmap for bringing new money and increasing quality of health services

Health subscriptions have exclusively been developed, and less the private health insurance, all because of the imprecision in establishing which medical services could be the subject of this type of insurance, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared during a debate, on Thursday.

"Here I believe that the Ministry of Health, along with the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), on one side, with representatives of insurance companies on the other, as well as with representatives from the Ministry of Finance, should establish a 'roadmap'. This is what I would like, to have at least a 'roadmap', a road to travel, during a defined period of time, so that we could bring in new money in health, because everyone is expecting for the GDP percentage to rise from the state budget or the health budget which CNAS manages, but obviously, new money needs to come from the area of private insurance, too. This will lead to an increase in the quality of the health services," Minister Rafila explained.

Financial education is one of the areas that should be developed in Romania and the children and adults should be explained to the opportunities that private health insurance can offer, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila declared, during the "Quo Vadis 2022! 4th edition, private health insurance - solutions for financing health" online conference, organized by the Financial Studies Institute Foundation and DC Media Group.

The chairman of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), Nicu Marcu, says that Romania is in an early stage regarding the evolution of social health insurance, when comparing with other countries.

"In 2019, the total subscribed premiums from private health insurance were around 380 million RON. In 2021 it reached 500 million RON. They have doubled, but as a percentage from all health insurance, it is a small percentage. The insurance percentage, in general, as part of Romania's GDP, is pretty small," Nicu Marcu argued.