HealthMin says 550 COVID-19 patients request discharge days after quarantine by decree ruled unconstitutional

Captura TV
Nelu Tataru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday in Constanta that in the first two or three days after the decision of the Constitutional Court ruling unconstitutional quarantine by decree of a minister about 550 Covid-19 patients nationwide filed for discharge from hospitals, with their number declining in recent days.

"In the first two or three days in the country, we had about 550 patients who requested discharge. In recent days we have witnessed a decrease in their number; asymptomatic people to be discharged faster than the mandatory ten days," said Tataru on a visit to the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital.

He added that specific legislation is needed for the good management of hospitalisation or isolation of patients.

