HealthMin says there is no difference of opinion between him and PM in respect to the mask-wearing requirement

Health Minister Nelu Tataru on Friday stated that there is no difference of opinion between him and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in respect to the obligation to wear a mask indoors.

Tataru said in Iasi that experts from the ministries and technical working groups are proposing a series of measures, but the final decision and exemptions to the requirement to wear a mask will be taken by the National Committee for Emergency Situations."There is no difference of opinion. Each of the ministries working on a new order come up with certain measures. However, the final decision will belong to the National Committee for Emergency Situations, which is the authority that collects all the opinions from all ministries and all working groups and makes the final decision to be implemented," said Tataru.He added the order stipulating the exemptions to the mask-wearing rule won't be published in the Official Journal until it is validated by the National Committee for Emergency Situations."Each of these exemptions is being thoroughly discussed by each ministry. We don't have a final decision yet. The Ministry of Health said that, in what the health experts are concerned, there could be certain exemptions, which must be adjusted to the situation we are in. Because such exemptions could prove dangerous when the person who applies it is in a larger group that doesn't observe certain rules," said the Minister of Health.