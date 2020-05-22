HealthMin Tataru calls checking body temperature at store entrances minimum epidemiological triage

Health Minister Nelu Tataru supports the need for people to have their body temperature checked upon entering enclosed public spaces, calling such a measure "a minimum epidemiological triage."

Tataru said on Friday in Iasi that having the temperature checked, especially when entering department stores, is a form of protection for all customers, including those whose body temperature could be over 37.3 degrees Celsius."We need to have control in any enclosed space whether we like it or not. It's good for us. This is the time when we have to manage a minimum of epidemiological triage. It's a minimum of triage. We check our temperature at home. There was the unhappy term 'thermal scanner' ... That doesn't exist. It's a digital thermometer that we take a temperature with. It has a margin of error ... That's why we have set it at 37.3, but we may check it after two or five minutes. That is protection for each of us, including the one who has a temperature higher than 37.3, who alone or with the help of the family physician can manage the moment," said Tataru