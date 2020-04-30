HealthMin Tataru expecting three trying days ahead in COVID-19 pandemic

Health Minister Nelu Tataru on Thursday warned that "a trying weekend is coming" in Romania in the COVID-19 pandemic as the May 1 holiday starts on Friday, showing that everything that will happen during this period "may or may not upset any outbreak that is currently developing."

He said, after a visit to Botosani, that there is "a lot of movement" on the streets of the city, showing that easing the lockdown measures depends on the attitude of the public towards the epidemic."I have noticed in your city that with all the social distancing and self-isolation in the context of the restrictions still in force and the bona-fide declarations, there is a lot of movement. It's May 1, 2 and 3. It's a trying weekend that may or may not upset any outbreak that is currently developing. (...) It's up to us. There is talk of a relaxation when this extended lockdown under presidential decree expires. While the Easter holidays have been relatively quiet, we expect 10,000-12,000 in the last week. There is still May 1, 2 and 3, given what we could see people move a lot. If all is quiet on May 1, 2 and 3, in the next two weeks, by May 15, we could see a decrease in the number of cases, a decrease in the number of deaths and a decrease in the number of cases in intensive care. After May 15, I will think of some measures to lift some restrictions," the minister said.Tataru visited the Mavromati County Emergency Hospital in Botosani on Thursday and had a meeting with the county officials on the measures that must be taken to contain the coronavirus epidemic.