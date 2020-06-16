HealthMin Tataru: Gov't decided to extend state of alert by 30 days

The Government on Tuesday decided to extend the state of alert by other 30 days, Health Minister Nelu Tataru made the announcement.

"After we recorded 166 new cases yesterday, today we had 250 new cases, 10 deaths from yesterday until today and more than 4,500 active cases, in which context we decided to extend the state of alert by other 30 days," Tataru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.He added that a third package of relaxation measures is to come."At the same meeting today, after the National Committee for Emergency Situations' Decision, we decided to relax certain activities," said Tataru.