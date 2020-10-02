HealthMin Tataru: State of emergency, not necessary; to observe rules to limit progressive increase in COVID-19 cases

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday that for the moment the state of emergency establishment is not required, but the observance of the sanitary protection rules to limit the progressive increase in the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, according to Agerpres.

"The state of emergency, at the moment, is not necessary. What is necessary is to observe these rules to limit this progressive increase, for now, which we have in the number of new cases. We can only limit this increase by respecting the rules, decreasing the transmission in the community and actually of the number of new cases from one day to another," Tataru pointed out in a press conference at the Education Ministry.