HealthMin Tataru: There will be more vaccines tested;shouldn't expect vaccine earlier than 6-8 months

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday evening that, within approximately one month, Romania will have a model of vaccine against the novel type of coronavirus, which will be tested on young persons, however, other vaccines will also be tested.

"We have a mutation of the virus, it didn't reach a stability so that we can create that vaccine for coronavirus. Work is in progress, there are various countries working at the moment. And we, within about a month, we will take a model we can test. Testing will be done on young persons. (...) We will have several vaccines under testing," Health Minister Tataru told an interview for Realitatea Plus private television station.On the other hand, he underscored that we should not expect a verified vaccine to be released "earlier than six-eight months.""Work is currently in progress, but we should not expect a vaccine earlier than six-eight months, which can be verified both as benefit and as side effects on certain groups, categories," Minister Nelu Tatatru mentioned.