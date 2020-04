HealthMin Tataru: We have three outbreaks - Suceava, Arad, Deva

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Friday stated that, in Romania, so far, there have been identified three outbreaks of COVID-19: Suceava, Arad and Deva.

"At this point, we have three outbreaks - Suceava, Arad and Deva. I personally went to two of these three places to check on things and I will travel to the third one, to Deva, in the next interval. I will personally go and check every region, to see how things are and to work with my colleagues to remedy the deficiencies," Tataru told a press conference held at the Victoria Governmental Palace