HealthMin Tataru: We still have 4,000 doses of Remdesivir in stock

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that there are still 4,000 doses of the antiviral drug Remdesivir in stock, but that this is not a panacea, given that there is no specific treatment for the novel coronavirus, according to Agerpres.

"Since early July we have used 11,820 Remdesivir vials for the treatment of Covid-19. We still have 4,000 vials in stock. Along with Hydroxychloroquine or Kaletra, Remdesivir is part of the treatment protocol in particular cases, depending on certain criteria accepted by the treating physician for the respective patient. You should know that this treatment is given for five days (...), but we must not see it as a panacea. We don't have a specific treatment for SARS-CoV-2, but rather combinations of medicines which we use in certain stages," the Health Minister told broadcaster TVR1.

Nelu Tataru added that at this moment there is an intense community transmission of the virus, and the decisions regarding the suspension of certain activities are taken depending on the local evolution of the pandemic and the degree of SARS-CoV-2 community transmission.

The Health Minister also said that that the entire medical personnel is making efforts to manage the situation even if there will be 3,000 or 4,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, but that the population must comply with the rules imposed by the authorities.

"I don't know if we, as a population, should wait to see what happens when we hit 3,000 or 4,000 cases daily. I assure you that we, the medical staff, are taking in these cases, but I would like those who generate these infections to be aware that these hospitals are not just for COVID. (...) Just think that there is no specific treatment, that we don't have a vaccine and that according to our studies, the immunization rate so far is of just 4.6 percent. Considering all that and taking things seriously, cutting down on socialization will lower the community transmission, keeping the number of infections down and putting less pressure on the medical system, thus making room for the treatment of non-COVID patients as well," Tataru underscored.