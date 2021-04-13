HealthMin Voiculescu: Mobile unit from 'Victor Babes' complies with public health regulations

Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu informed, on Tuesday, that he requested from the Bucharest Public Health Directorate the operating permit of the Mobile Intensive Care Unit from the "Victor Babes" Hospital, and it shows that the unit complies with the hygiene and public health regulations.

He announced that representatives of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices will be part of the investigation team, coordinated by the Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the incident that occurred on Monday at the "Victor Babes" Hospital, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We already know that the health system is overworked, that people are certainly tired, the equipment is at the limit, but none of them justifies a tragedy. Today I requested the operating permit of the Mobile Intensive Care Unit from the Public Health Directorate of Bucharest. The Public Health Directorate issued the temporary operating permit on April 9, for the state of alert, as in other cases. As far as the DSP report is concerned, the Mobile Intensive Care Unit complies with the hygiene and public health regulations," said Voiculescu.

The Minister specified that he requested the Public Health Directorates to present all the operating permits of the Mobile Intensive Care Units.

Three of the eight patients that were being treated at the 'Victor Babes' Hospital's mobile Intensive Care Unit died on Monday of cardio-respiratory arrest following the failure of the system.