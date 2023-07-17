Hidroelectrica shares worth over 91 ml RON change hands in Monday's BVB session

Hidroelectrica was the most traded issuer this Monday, with shares worth over 91 million RON changing hands.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session with almost all indices in the green and 165.7 million RON (33.5 million euros) worth of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.15 percent to 13,081.16 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.13 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.08 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.11 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.55 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG advanced 0.29 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market closed 1.06 percent higher.

According to BVB, apart from Hidrelectrica, the issuers that generated a high turnover were Fondul Proprietatea with 14.5 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 9.5 million RON.

The best performing issuers were Socep (+14.56 percent), Altur (+12.50 percent) and Artego (+8.54 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were SIF Hoteluri (-8 percent), Chimcomplex (-3.74 percent) and Dafora (-3.70 percent). AGERPRES