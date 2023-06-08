High schooler planning on blowing up Cernavoda nuclear plant avoids prosecution through CCR decisions

The High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered on Thursday the termination of the criminal proceedings against Mihai Theodor Eugeniu, a high school student radicalised on behalf of a Middle Eastern fundamentalist organisation, who discussed with another student how to blow up the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant.

Three judges of the Supreme Court found that the offences of which Mihai Theodor Eugeniu was accused, namely the promotion of a message through propaganda committed by any means with the intention of instigating the commission of an act of terrorism and association for the purpose of committing acts of terrorism, were statute-barred, with two decisions of the Constitutional Court having been applied in this respect.

On the other hand, Mihai Theodor Eugeniu was acquitted of two other offences under Law 535/2004 on combating terrorism, as well as child pornography.

This is the first case of a Romanian accused of terrorist propaganda to avoid prosecution with the help of the Constitutional Court.AGERPRES