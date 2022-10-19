High-schooler who topped international physics, astronomy, astrophysics olympiads to teach astronomy in rural areas

Adrian Tiripa, a 12th grade student attending the "Nicolae Iorga" Theoretical High School in Braila, who stood out in international physics, astronomy and astrophysics olympiads, started a project that brings astronomy closer to students in the rural areas, told Agerpres.

Through his project entitled "Astronomy for All," Adrian Tiripa aims to reach all 40 rural towns in the Braila county, to talk to children about astronomy, a field he has been passionate about since childhood.

So far, the young man has met with students from nine municipalities in Braila, namely Silistea, Romanu, Gemenele, Tudor Vladimirescu, Vadeni, Cazasu, Tichilesti, Chiscani and Unirea.

"I grew up in the countryside and I saw with my own eyes what was the situation of the children there. The problems are deep and known to all of us, but I try to contribute what I can to change, even infinitesimally, the perspective of those students. I dream that at least one, from the tens or hundreds of children present, will realize that, by finding a passion and working for it, he/she can achieve even his/her most hopeless aspirations, and that education is what can guide him to a better life," says Adrian.

The student with amazing results in international olympiads is supported in his efforts by the Braila Rotary Club and the Association for Civic Education - ABEC in the same city.

Adrian Tiripa obtained, in 2019, the silver medal and the special diploma for the best result in the observational test at the International Astronomy Olympiad, and in 2021 the bronze medal in the senior category at the International Astronomy Olympiad in online format (IRAO 2021), organized by the Astronomical Observatory INAF-Brera Italy.