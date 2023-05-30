Higher education, high school student umbrella organisations express solidarity with teachers

The National Alliance of Romania's Student Organizations (ANOSR), the Romanian Youth Council (CTR) and the National Student Council (CNE) expressed on Tuesday their solidarity with Romanian teachers and their trade unions and support for their demands .

"We are convinced that the real reform of education cannot be done without an adequate allocation of the state's financial resources, and quality education can only be built on solid economic foundations, capable of motivating the best graduates to choose a teaching career. A beginning teacher is paid 2,400 RON, in total disconnection from the social and economic reality of the year 2023, and it's the Romanian state's obligation to take responsibility for this situation and take the strategic decision of correctly funding the education system," the three organizations said.

ANOSR, CTR and CNE request the allocation of 15 percent of the national budget to education.

The education unions are organizing on Tuesday a protest rally in Victoriei Square, followed by a march to the Cotroceni Palace.

On Monday, the trade unionists announced that they won't end their general strike which started on May 22, and asked President Klaus Iohannis to mediate the conflict between the education workers and the government. AGERPRES