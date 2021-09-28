HlthMin Cseke, Dep PM Kelemen receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Interim Minister of Health Cseke Attila and Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor were immunised on Tuesday at the Carol Davila Central Military Hospital in Bucharest with a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Starting today, anyone who has been fully vaccinated with two doses and are at least six months away from the second dose can request vaccination with a third dose. I recommend that to everyone and urge everyone to follow suit... There are over 1,100,000 Romanian citizens, healthcare workers and more who fall into this category and who can get vaccinated with the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Cseke.

He added that as of Tuesday morning, about 12,000 people had booked for a third dose on the COVID-19 immunisation platform.

"As of this morning, on the platform where the third dose can be booked, about 12,000 people have booked an appointment for the vaccination. Our piece of advice and suggestion is for people who have not yet got vaccinated to get vaccinated," said the minister, Agerpres informs.