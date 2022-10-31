 
     
Hollywood Vampires' Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry return to Bucharest on June 8, 2023

Hollywood

The Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup that includes Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, returns to Bucharest on June 8, 2023 for an outdoor concert at Romexpo, Bucharest, informs the website iabilet.ro.

"It's already been three years since The Vampires have been on tour. I can't wait to get back on stage with the guys, I really love being part of this band. My band is great, but playing with The Vampires is a whole other story," said Alice Cooper.

Tickets go on sale November 4th. The first 200 tickets in each category have an earlybird price. Tickets purchased for the 2021 event and for which no refund was requested remain valid

