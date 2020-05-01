Hungarian PM Viktor Orban called for patience regarding President Iohannis' statement

In a radio interview, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for patience in respect to Romania's President Klaus Iohannis' statement on Wednesday, regarding the draft law on the autonomy of the the Szeklerland, Hirado.hu portal quoting MTI Hungarian news agency informs.

In the broadcast called "Good morning Hungary!" of the Kossuth national radio station, Viktor Orban was also asked, among others, about his stance regarding the statements of Romania's head of state Klaus Iohannis, who accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives that they "want to give Transylvania away to the Hungarians."Viktor Orban said he knows Romania's President as a man worthy of respect, who upholds his principles, therefore, Hungary respects Romania and its President. Precisely for that reason, Viktor Orban argued that he is puzzled with what is happening, because "he didn't hear such phases coming from Romania not even in the most troubled anti-democratic periods.""I expect the situation to clarify, to understand what happened. (...) Certainly, if needed, we will pick up the thrown gauntlet, but for now, I don't recommend to lean back after it," the Hungarian PM argued, noting that it is not known if it was a challenge, an "accident" or the first movements of a new Romanian national strategy.Orban called for patience in anticipation of a clarification of the situation and recommended Hungary to rather try to maintain good neighborly relations, to respect Romanians, at the same time, expecting the same attitude toward the Hungarians living in Romania, toward the Hungarians in Hungary and the Hungarian state.