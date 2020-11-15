Hungarian President and ForMin send condolences

Hungarian President Janos Ader on Sunday sent a telegram of condolences to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis after the fire at the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital, MTI informed on Sunday.

"Allow me to express, on behalf of the Hungarian people, our sincere condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in this tragic fire. We are with them wholeheartedly, in these moments of grief, and to the injured we wish complete and speedy recovery," Janos Ader wrote in a message to Klaus Iohannis.

Hungarian Foreign and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto also sent condolences in a letter to Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu and offered Hungary's help."We must join forces in trouble and we must help each other!" wrote Peter Szijjarto.Ten patients died in a fire that broke out on Saturday night at the intensive care unit of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, where they were treated for coronavirus. At least seven patients are still in critical condition and have been transferred at the intensive care unit of the new mobile hospital in the city of Iasi.