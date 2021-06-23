Iasi hospital back on its feet, sanitising after fire previous day

Manager of the Sfanta Maria Emergency Children's Clinical Hospital in Iasi Alina Belu announced on Wednesday that the medical facility is operating "at its optimal parameters" after a fire there the previous day and the sanitisation of all the affected areas continues, agerpres report.

"From tonight, at 00:00hr, we have had two functional rooms. There has been no surgery at neurosurgery department or elsewhere, we are operating at optimal parameters, we are trying to sanitise the entire affected area. (...) There is an office and a treatment room partially affected by flames and water on the second floor, the COVID-19 buffer zone. The COVID ICU was empty, we have no cases, smoke. There was smoke on the third floor where there is part of the non-COVID ICU and the operating room. That place had to be ventilated and sanitised so that we could carry on with emergencies," said Belu.

She said the fire destroyed furniture, medical records, a computer and an examination bed."The healthcare workers behaved extraordinarily at the level of expectations, considering that we did trainings and protocols and we did simulations. We did on the new side, where we have smoke detectors, we are equipped to the highest standard, and on the old area as well," said Belu.A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the Sfanta Maria Children's Hospital in Iasi, activating the red intervention plan. A total of 31 people - children, relatives and healthcare workers - were evacuated without any casualties.